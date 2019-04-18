Aaron Rodgers Defends Himself At Milwaukee Bucks Game

Scary moment for Green Bay Packers fans ... when Aaron Rodgers almost got TRUCKED Wednesday night at the Milwaukee Bucks playoff game!!

Don't worry ... he's fine. But, good lord.

The Packers QB was sitting courtside with girlfriend Danica Patrick at Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin to watch the Bucks take on the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of their NBA playoff series.

All of the sudden, Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton came charging toward the sideline ... and nearly crashed into Green Bay's $134 MILLION man.

Scary considering Rodgers just revealed he played most of the 2018 season with a broken bone in his leg ... and EVERYONE wants a healthy Rodgers this time around.

... especially Packers legend Brett Favre, who recently told us he thinks Rodgers is the best player in football -- better than Tom Brady -- and he's expecting BIG things from the QB in 2019.

As for the basketball game ... the Bucks beat the Pistons 120 to 99 -- and now they have a 2-0 lead in the series.