Cops Drag Man From School Board Meeting for Refusing to Wear Mask

Police Take Him Up On It

Play video content Facebook/J.P. Skelly

An anti-masker told police they would have to drag him out of a school board meeting before he would cover his face, and his wish came true ... soon enough he was out on his keister.

Reed Bender took a stand Monday at the Mitchell Board of Education meeting in South Dakota, railing about why forcing people to wear masks is wrong in his eyes.

Superintendent Joe Graves tells TMZ ... a mask mandate for anyone inside the school has been in place since July 13, and Bender's raised several objections to wearing masks before ... claiming they don't work, and it's a violation of his civil rights.

This time, the Superintendent told Bender he would call the cops if Reed didn't put on a mask, and Bender dared him to do it, so he did. You'll notice, Bender's the only one in the library not wearing a mask.

Bender was NOT arrested even though he seemed to resist when cops dragged him away. There's also a threat of a taser. See, police can show restraint when they want.

It's pretty crazy ... the Superintendant says it's the first time he's had to kick someone out of a board meeting in his 30-year career.