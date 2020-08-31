Anti-Masker Goes on Crazy Tirade at Alaskan Walmart

Play video content

An Alaskan who refused to wear a mask at his local Walmart didn't go quietly ... he left the building practically kicking and screaming -- and it's absolutely bonkers.

Check out this guy -- a Texas Longhorns fan, no less -- being escorted out of a Walmart last week in Anchorage, where he tried doing a little shopping without a face covering. That's a big no-no at just about any establishment these days, so the staff asked him to leave.

Just as he was getting near the door, this old fella completely lost it and started screaming in people's faces at the top of his lungs ... with droplets of spit presumably launching in the air.

He starts talking about his rights as a consumer and how they can't refuse his business -- certainly they can -- but then goes on this whole thing about they aren't going to stop him from yelling. A real freedom fighter this one is ... he even squares up a few times to a couple of staffers, one of whom is a woman -- who completely kept her cool. Well done.

One last thing -- before he eventually storms out, he tells the Walmart crew they can get back on their highway to hell ... and to get out of a godly man's face.