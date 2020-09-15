Guess Who This Stylish Star Turned Into!

9/15/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this brace face was a familiar funny female on your television screens, she was just another brown-eyed gal growing up in East Cleveland, Ohio.

This young woman rockin' gold hoops got her start making appearances on children shows including "That's So Raven" "Drake & Josh," and "Victorious." She later got cast as a hilarious series regular on an NBC show set on a college campus.

The comedian has also added her expertise as a guest judge on the panel of multiple reality shows -- even joining her ex-costar to guess the hidden celebrities on "The Masked Singer."

Can you guess who she is?

