Monkey Steals Man's Phone, Snaps Selfies!!!

A monkey stole a man's smartphone in Malaysia, and when the guy finally got it back he discovered a ton of monkey selfies!!!

The long-tailed macaque swiped the phone from the man's home in Johor, and it could've started a personal Instagram ... because the camera is now filled with hilarious selfies, including upside-down snaps, slow-motion videos, time-lapses and portraits.

It's pretty funny ... the mischievous monkey might have been pretty hungry, some of the images look like he's trying to eat the phone!

The man says he awoke from a nap and his phone was gone from its case, and the device was MIA for 2 days before finally hearing it ringing in his backyard, which is on the edge of a jungle.