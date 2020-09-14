Bear Wakes Up Massachusetts Man Sleeping Poolside

Play video content Ring.com/Matt & Dawn Bete

Bears are losing their mojo during the pandemic -- looking way less vicious and way more cuddly ... as this guy would tell you after one nudged him away in his backyard!!

Matt Bete was chilling out and catching some Zzz's Saturday in his Greenfield, MA home when a black bear got into his backyard. A Ring camera captured the scene as the bear milled around the pool, slowly creeping toward Matt dozing in his chair.

The bear took a quick sniff of Rip Van Winkle, before at his feet before the bear gently pawing at Matt's foot to wake him up. As he sat up, that seemed to scare the bear ... which took off running.

It seems bears have gotten super ballsy during this pandemic. Remember, the bear eating cookies out of a camper's mouth.

Or the one that put his balls on the line to sniff a woman's hair.