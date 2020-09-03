Man Feeds Bear Cookies Out of His Own Mouth

Play video content ViralHog

This guy is blowing off that ol' saying, "Don't feed the bears," in the worst way possible ... feeding one from his own mouth!!! Yeah, this is WILD.

The dude's name is Dakota Datz, but if he keeps this up ... call him Bear Bait. It's unclear where he did this, but he ran into a bear cub that loves cookies, so Dakota decided on a little mouth-to-mouth to feed his new furry friend.

Yeah, the bear looks cute and all ... but, obviously, this is NOT advisable. Dakota recorded vids, over several days, interacting with the cub during a camping trip. In one post he included the caption, "Baby girl came back this weekend."

Of course ... you're giving her cookies!!!

He might have gotten this idea from Jason Momoa ... who as ya might remember did the exact same thing last November. Difference is ... Aquaman did with a bear in captivity. Still not a good idea.

Then there's the family that fed a bear PB&J sandos?! Come to think of it ... none were braver than the woman who took a selfie with a wild black bear and lived to tell it.