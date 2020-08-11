Family Feeds Wild Black Bear Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

8/11/2020 10:49 AM PT
BROTHER BEAR
@kaitlynnesbit/TikTok

It's peanut butter jelly time for this brave/reckless family, that decided it would be a good idea to start feeding a wild black bear peanut butter and jelly sandwiches!!!

Ya gotta see this video ... a huge black bear approaches a family on a picnic bench in the woods, and they start snapping selfies with the animal before whipping up some PB&Js for the hungry beast.

The bear has some pretty good manners, calmly waiting while an incredibly dumb human spreads a thick glob of peanut butter all over a piece of bread and lets the bear eat it right outta his hand.

Another guy thinks it's a bright idea and feeds the bear another sando.

The woman filming the feeding from afar is getting a kick out of it, and everyone seems to be having a great time, despite the fact they're tempting fate. Naturally, there's a 30 rack of cold beers on the picnic table too.

Choosy den mothers choose Jif.

