Odell Beckham Says Quarantine Was 'Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me'

'Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me'

Odell Beckham says he found a silver lining in the COVID pandemic ... quarantine forced him to slow down and take care of himself.

The 27-year-old Cleveland Browns wide receiver explained how he found "peace" during the lockdown ... unable to live out his usual life of partying, traveling and doing all the other rockstar stuff he does.

Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr. recently sat down with @mavcarter to catch up about life on and off the football field. Interview will air on their @uninterrupted YouTube channel later today. pic.twitter.com/xAslywp5KR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2020 @AdamSchefter

"It was crazy to say this in the weirdest way, it was the first time I had ever felt at such a peaceful place," Beckham said about the COVID quarantine to Maverick Carter during an interview for Uninterrupted.

"I just felt like it was a weight lifted off -- like I'm just chillin, getting my mind, my body, my soul right."

"So quarantine, as funny as this sounds, was probably the best thing that ever happened to me."

Back in May, just 2 months into the lockdown, Beckham posted a video showing his rehab progress following a surgery to repair a sports hernia.

At the time, Beckham said he was focusing on getting his body back to 100%.

"I've been playing for 23 years, so for me, I'm trying to put it all back together in seven months."

He also made a prediction for the 2020 NFL season -- "I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons. Bigger, stronger, faster ... this is my time."