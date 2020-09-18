Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the backbone and soul of the liberal wing of the Supreme Court and an iconic American figure has died.

Ruth died Friday from complications from cancer ... according to multiple reports.

RBG was known for her fiery dissents and intense work ethic. Ruth didn't miss a single day of work until this January, a striking fact considering she's battled 3 kinds of cancer since being appointed to SCOTUS by President Clinton in 1993.

Ruth was the first female Jewish Justice, and the second of four women to ever sit on our nation's highest court. She filled the seat vacated by retiring Justice Byron White.

A pop culture icon, RBG is the subject of the new biopic, "On The Basis of Sex," which stars Felicity Jones as a young Ginsburg and Armie Hammer as her husband. Ruth has a cameo in the film.

Before she became the Notorious RBG ... Ruth was a high school twirler who also played for her school orchestra at James Madison HS in southeast Brooklyn, graduating in 1950.

Ruth earned her bachelor's degree from Cornell University. She got married and became a mother before starting law school at Harvard. RBG transferred to Columbia Law School, where she graduated at the top of her class.

RBG turned to academia after law school. She was a professor at Rutgers and Columbia, teaching civil procedure as one of the few women in her field.

She became one of the leaders of the women's equality movement ... arguing many landmark cases before the Supreme Court and winning almost all of them.

President Jimmy Carter appointed Ruth to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980, where she served until her appointment to SCOTUS.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Jane, and her son, James. Her husband of 56 years, Martin, died in 2010.

Ruth was 87.