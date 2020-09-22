Colin Kaepernick 1-of-1 Trading Card Sells For $20K, Over $5K To QB's Charity

Exclusive

A SUPER RARE Colin Kaepernick football card just sold for over $20k at auction ... and at least $5 grand is being donated to the quarterback's charity!

As we previously reported ... the 2011 Topps Platinum Rookie Patch Autograph Red Refractor card featured a patch from Kap's rookie season jersey and his autograph.

The 1-of-1 card was put up on the block at Goldin Auctions ... and ended up selling for $20,400!!

Pretty awesome ... considering the card was originally part of a regular pack of cards. The anonymous seller picked up the card for less than $1,800 on eBay, before consigning it to GA.

Instead of keeping all the cash, the seller decided to donate a chunk of his profits to the Know Your Rights Camp -- Colin's charity.