Colin Kaepernick 1-of-1 Trading Card Sells For $20K, Over $5K To QB's Charity

Colin Kaepernick Ultra-Rare Card Sells For $20K ... Over $5K To QB's Charity

9/22/2020 8:20 AM PT
Exclusive
Goldin Auctions

A SUPER RARE Colin Kaepernick football card just sold for over $20k at auction ... and at least $5 grand is being donated to the quarterback's charity!

As we previously reported ... the 2011 Topps Platinum Rookie Patch Autograph Red Refractor card featured a patch from Kap's rookie season jersey and his autograph.

The 1-of-1 card was put up on the block at Goldin Auctions ... and ended up selling for $20,400!!

Goldin Auctions

Pretty awesome ... considering the card was originally part of a regular pack of cards. The anonymous seller picked up the card for less than $1,800 on eBay, before consigning it to GA.

Instead of keeping all the cash, the seller decided to donate a chunk of his profits to the Know Your Rights Camp -- Colin's charity.

BTW, the Kap memorabilia doesn't stop with the card -- the consignor is now selling a pair of game-worn, autographed Kaepernick gloves ... and you guessed it, KYRC is gonna get another check!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later