Colin Kaepernick 1-of-1 Trading Card Sells For $20K, Over $5K To QB's Charity

Colin Kaepernick Ultra-Rare Card Sells For $20K ... Over $5K To QB's Charity
9/22/2020 8:20 AM PT
A SUPER RARE Colin Kaepernick football card just sold for over $20k at auction ... and at least $5 grand is being donated to the quarterback's charity!
As we previously reported ... the 2011 Topps Platinum Rookie Patch Autograph Red Refractor card featured a patch from Kap's rookie season jersey and his autograph.
The 1-of-1 card was put up on the block at Goldin Auctions ... and ended up selling for $20,400!!
Pretty awesome ... considering the card was originally part of a regular pack of cards. The anonymous seller picked up the card for less than $1,800 on eBay, before consigning it to GA.
Instead of keeping all the cash, the seller decided to donate a chunk of his profits to the Know Your Rights Camp -- Colin's charity.
BTW, the Kap memorabilia doesn't stop with the card -- the consignor is now selling a pair of game-worn, autographed Kaepernick gloves ... and you guessed it, KYRC is gonna get another check!
