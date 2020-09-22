Lindsey Vonn's Dogs Attacked By Porcupine, 'Incredibly Thankful They're Ok'

Breaking News

Terrifying moment for Lindsey Vonn ... her beloved dogs decided to chase after a porcupine in Utah ... and ended up with dozens of quills in their faces.

"So... my boys got into some trouble over the weekend," Vonn said Tuesday. "They ran out of the house and chased after a porcupine... as boys do"

The images are tough to look at, but the Olympic skier says Bear and Leo were able to get treatment quickly ... and are doing much better now.

"Incredibly thankful that they are ok," Vonn said. "I also greatly appreciate my family and friends for helping them make it home safe and the love and care that they got from White Pine Vet 🙏🏻 You guys are the best!"

Vonn is known for her love of 4-legged friends -- she also has a third dog, Lucy, and recently took care of several foster pups before they were adopted.