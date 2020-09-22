Notre Dame FB Game Against Wake Forest Postponed After COVID-19 Outbreak

Breaking News

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Notre Dame football to postpone its matchup at Wake Forest set for this weekend ... after 7 ND players tested positive for the virus.

The school made the announcement Tuesday ... saying 7 out of 94 football players tested this week were hit with positive results ... and now 13 total players are in isolation, with 10 in quarantine

Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly addressed the decision to postpone Saturday's game in a statement ... saying, "We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we'll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making."

"We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field."

The Irish have already faced issues with the virus earlier this season ... and had to halt all team-related activities after several players tested positive last month.

The two schools are already targeting an October 3 make-up date, according to WF athletic director John Currie.

"I know everyone involved is saddened to be unable to play this weekend, but based on the circumstances it is the right decision," Currie said.