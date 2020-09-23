New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Times Square Going Virtual This Year

It seems 2020 will alter one final tradition before it wraps up, and there will even be a countdown for it -- New York's iconic ball drop for New Year's Eve is going virtual.

Organizers of the annual festivities in Times Square have announced that in order to say good riddance to this year and ring in 2021 ... it will have to be a "virtually enhanced celebration."

According to the Times Square Alliance, there will still be some scaled-back and COVID-cautious live events ... but the goal this year, for obvious reasons, is to pull off festivities like the ball drop safely.

One thing that will never change is the ticking of time and the arrival of a New Year. On December 31st, the Ball will drop in Times Square.



Times Square New Year's Eve 2021 is happening visually, virtually, safely. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/5CE5ROZgTF — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) September 23, 2020 @TimesSquareNYC

Sadly, there just won't be anyone physically present to see it.

Alliance President Tim Tompkins is staying positive though, and says 2020 will go out with a bang of "significantly new and enhanced virtual, visual and digital offerings."

Mayor Bill de Blasio is also praising the innovation in order to keep the long tradition going, adding ... "A new year means a fresh start, and we’re excited to celebrate."