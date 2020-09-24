Jimmy Smith Certain Gardner Minshew Is Jags' Franchise QB, He's The Real Deal!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

The Jaguars' yearslong search for a franchise QB is finally over ... so says Jacksonville legend Jimmy Smith, who tells TMZ Sports he has no doubts Gardner Minshew is THAT DUDE!

"He's the bright spot of that team," Smith says. "He has proven that week in and week out."

Minshew has only started 14 games for the Jags since he was drafted in 2019 ... but Jimmy says he's already seen enough to declare the QB a Jaguars cornerstone.

Smith tells us he's actually been following Minshew since he was a high schooler (Jimmy's son's team played against Gardner's) ... and he's convinced the 24-year-old is the real deal.

"He's showing that," Smith said. "The first week, he went 19 of 20. And, you saw [last Sunday] he had three touchdowns. That's awesome."

DOUBT GARDNER MINSHEW AT YOUR OWN RISK

pic.twitter.com/O4DxRfuxCq — PFF (@PFF) September 20, 2020 @PFF

Through two games so far this year ... Minshew has led the Jags to a 1-1 record and has thrown 6 TDs to just two interceptions to go along with 512 passing yards.

Minshew also has a 115.7 QB rating ... and Jimmy tells us it's all pointing toward Gardner being in place under center in Jacksonville for a long time.