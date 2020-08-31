Leonard Fournette Cut By Jacksonville Jaguars After 3 Seasons

Breaking News

An up-and-down road in Jacksonville has finally come to an end for Leonard Fournette ... the Jaguars star running back was just released Monday, the team announced.

The former LSU superstar -- the 4th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft -- was able to post solid numbers when he was in the Jags' lineup ... but injuries and off-field drama constantly plagued him.

The 25-year-old was only able to start 36 of a possible 48 games in 3 seasons ... and he consistently found himself butting heads with the team and former exec Tom Coughlin.

Remember, Fournette was ejected for fighting with Bills players during a game in 2018 ... and was later suspended by the league over it -- hurting the hell out of the Jags' chances to make back-to-back playoff runs.

Later that season, Fournette was made inactive for the team's final game of the season ... and was ripped by Coughlin for his "disrespectful" and "selfish" body language on the sidelines.

Fournette was also reportedly repeatedly fined and admonished for being late to or skipping team events ... and even famously threatened to beat a heckler's ass during a Jags-Titans game in 2018 as well.

Fournette was also arrested in 2019 over an unpaid speeding ticket ... and wasn't shy about voicing his concerns over Jaguars personnel decisions over the past year too.

Jags head coach Doug Marrone spoke about the move Monday morning -- say the team tried like hell to trade Fournette, but "there wasn't anything there."

He added cutting Fournette was "what's best for our team."

After his cut Monday, Leonard can now be claimed off waivers by any team ... but if he clears there, he's free to choose to sign with any of the 31 other teams in the league as a free agent.

In his career, Fournette has rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 TDs on 666 carries.