Ron Paul Hospitalized After Medical Emergency During Live Stream

Ron Paul is recovering in the hospital after suffering an apparent medical emergency while doing a live online broadcast.

The former 12-term congressman from Texas and three-time presidential candidate was in the middle of his "Ron Paul Liberty Report" live stream Friday when he suffered what appeared to be a stroke, though that has not been confirmed.

Watch the video ... the 85-year-old was opining about the economy when he suddenly started slurring his speech. His co-host was clearly dismayed as Paul struggled to speak before the video cuts out.

Message from Ron Paul: "I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern." pic.twitter.com/aALmLn8xIj — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) September 25, 2020 @RonPaul

Paul was taken to a hospital reportedly for "precautionary reasons." Not long after the scary episode ... Paul took to Twitter and told his nearly 675k followers, "I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern."