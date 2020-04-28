Tom Green Falls Asleep on IG Live, Harland Williams Hops Wall to Check on Him

Play video content Breaking News

Tom Green's either up to his old tricks or just needs more sleep during the pandemic, but lucky for him, his fans are feeling compassionate these days ... especially his his old pal, Harland Williams.

Tom was on Instagram Live late Monday night when he appeared to conk out hard in the studio at his L.A. home. Apparently, Tom's fans and friends were concerned and began hitting up Williams ... who decided to drop by to make sure Tom was okay.

Check it out ... the camera's set up just right to catch Harland climbing over Tom's outside wall by his pool, then walking over with a flashlight to knock on the glass door to wake him up.

He popped up and seemed pretty confused, but Tom was clearly fine. Harland told Tom he got a ladder and came over because Tom wasn't responding to texts for 2 hours. Some fans watching even worried he might be dead.

Another viewer called the cops, who responded, but Tom was awake and alert when they got there.

It's got all the earmarkings of a Tom Green prank -- albeit not a very funny one.