Lasagna the Fat Cat Adopted as Stouffer's Sweetens the Pot

Lasagna Fat Cat Adopted ... Stouffer's Sweetens the Pot!!!

9/26/2020 9:31 AM PT
@ACCTPhilly/Twitter

Lasagna, the fat cat that was abandoned last weekend, has a new home, and Stouffer's has some delicious gifts for the new owners!!!

The 29 pound -- that's right -- was dumped at a Philadelphia animal shelter in a dog crate. The shelter posted the humongous feline's pic, hoping someone would find it in their heart to adopt Lasagna. They posted they're looking for "someone who can help her lose the #quarantine15 and become a healthy and happy cat."

Stoffer's sweetened the pot, saying, "We hope she finds a home!" ... adding, "To the family who adopts Lasagna: we will send you a bunch of lasagna!"

The post did the trick. Thousands of folks liked the photo and it only took a day but Lasagna now has a place to call home with the Hammer family in New Jersey. Suggestion ... if Stoffer's comes through, don't feed the cat.

We're thinking ... maybe its name should be changed -- you know, for inspiration -- to Kale.

