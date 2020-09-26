Lasagna the Fat Cat Adopted as Stouffer's Sweetens the Pot

Lasagna, the fat cat that was abandoned last weekend, has a new home, and Stouffer's has some delicious gifts for the new owners!!!

The 29 pound -- that's right -- was dumped at a Philadelphia animal shelter in a dog crate. The shelter posted the humongous feline's pic, hoping someone would find it in their heart to adopt Lasagna. They posted they're looking for "someone who can help her lose the #quarantine15 and become a healthy and happy cat."

Poor Lasagna was abandoned in a dog crate at a whopping 29.5lbs 😱 this chonky cat would love someone who can help her lose the #quarantine15 and become a healthy and happy cat 🐱 pic.twitter.com/JkbuXuJUNu — ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly) September 23, 2020 @ACCTPhilly

Stoffer's sweetened the pot, saying, "We hope she finds a home!" ... adding, "To the family who adopts Lasagna: we will send you a bunch of lasagna!"

LASAGNA UPDATE: Philly’s favorite chonky kitty has a new home! The Hammer family from NJ adopted her and have committed to helping her get healthy.@ACCTPhilly says there are still many loving pets looking for a new home for those still hunkering for a little lasagna. @6abc pic.twitter.com/pesniWNLYw — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) September 25, 2020 @GeorgeSolis

The post did the trick. Thousands of folks liked the photo and it only took a day but Lasagna now has a place to call home with the Hammer family in New Jersey. Suggestion ... if Stoffer's comes through, don't feed the cat.