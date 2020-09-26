Texas Warns Houston-Area Residents of Brain-Eating Amoeba in Water

Texas Officials Attn. Houston Area ... Brain-Eating Amoeba in the H20!!!

9/26/2020 11:35 AM PT
TMZ/Getty Composite

Residents of south-east Texas had more than COVID to worry about this week -- they were just told NOT to use unfiltered water ... if they didn't want their brains to turn to mush.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued a public warning Friday for several communities and cities on the outskirts of Houston, telling them to avoid drinking or using their household tap water, as it had been found to be contaminated with naegleria fowleri.

What the hell is that exactly??? Oh, nothing ... just a brain-eating amoeba that takes its sweet time munching away at your noodle. Just another day in the life of 2020.

In all seriousness ... it's pretty horrifying news. The Commission said 11 municipalities from Lake Jackson to Rosbenburg, Brazoria and tons of other towns in between should avoid drinking tap water, or even using the shower for the time being -- this after the Brazosport Water Authority informed officials that naegleria had been detected in their supply lines.

The one thing they said folks COULD still do safely and without worry ... flushing the toilet.

The good news is that by Saturday, several of those above-mentioned cities had been removed from the list as being at risk, and only Lake Jackson residents were still under the advisory's red alert. According to them, they'd flushed out the amoeba and enough scientific testing had been done to ensure it was gone in all those other areas.

Not to cast doubt, but if we were living in those other cities that were supposedly affected at first -- we might opt for bottled water for a solid minute or two ... just sayin'. Oh, and BTW, signs that the amoeba has infiltrated takes about 5 days on average to show up.

Symptoms include headaches, vomiting, fever and disorientation ... among others. Happy apocalypse Bingo, everyone!!!

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later