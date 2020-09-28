Joe Montana Grabs Dinner After Subduing Alleged Kidnapper of Grandchild

Joe Montana is a badass ... first grabbing the alleged kidnapper who snatched his grandchild right inside his home, then grabbing some grub at a fancy restaurant.

Joe hit up Nobu in Malibu Saturday night, just hours after he and his wife, Jennifer, had an enormous scare. TMZ Sports broke the story ... and a 39-year-old woman got inside the Malibu home where Joe and Jennifer were staying, spotted their 9-month-old grandchild and scooped the infant up. She went to another part of the house, where Joe and Jennifer confronted her and got the baby back.

Someone inside the home flagged down cops, who happened to be on the same block, and the woman was caught and arrested for burglary and kidnapping.

