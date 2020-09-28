Ex-Cowboys Star Marcus Spears Rips Dallas Player Over 'Bulls**t' Tackle

Breaking News

Former Dallas Cowboys 1st-round pick Marcus Spears is going after a current player over a tackle he thought was dirty as hell ... calling the play straight-up "bullsh*t."

Here's the deal ... in the 4th quarter of the Cowboys' game against Seattle on Sunday -- defensive lineman Trysten Hill made an ankle-grabbing stop on 'Hawks star Chris Carson.

After the play, the RB was down on the ground in pain holding his knee ... and when the replay aired -- it wasn't hard to see Hill twisting the guy's leg well after he was down.

Why is this dude trying to rip Carson's leg off after the play?? pic.twitter.com/N4bCEWgAMF — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 27, 2020 @benbbaldwin

Spears saw the vid ... and went OFF on the Cowboys' starter -- saying, "This is a Code Breaker and Bullsh*t."

"There’s a Code that usually exists between players in the league as much as we wanna win."

There’s a Code that usually exist between players in the league as much as we wanna win. This is a Code Breaker and Bullshit . https://t.co/crpxpJZtFZ — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) September 28, 2020 @mspears96

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz added ... "This dude has some hurt coming his way next week for this gator roll. We see it on film."

Hill is expected to be fined by the league over the tackle ... NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Carson, meanwhile, fortunately, isn't expected to miss much time with a knee sprain ... Rapoport added.