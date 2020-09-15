Jerry Jones Not Upset Over Cowboys Player's Anthem Kneel, 'Very Genuine'

Breaking News

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was NOT upset one of his players knelt for the national anthem ... in fact, he says he was actually pleased with the way his team handled it.

Defensive lineman Dontari Poe became the first person in team history to kneel for the pregame song Sunday ... and cameras appeared to catch Jones anxious over the scene.

For the first time ever a Cowboys player kneels during the national anthem, Dontari Poe. Jerry Jones seen standing with his hand over his chest. #4TheCowboys #Cowboys #Anthem #NationalAnthem pic.twitter.com/VkcBcdDirv — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) September 14, 2020 @JeffKolbFOX4

But, speaking Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan for the first time since the demonstration ... Jones says he actually really liked the way Poe and the rest of the Cowboys handled the situation.

"I thought our players, I thought they gave it the sensitivity," Jones said. "They showed respect to Poe's decision there."

Of course, the comments are a complete 180 from just a few years ago ... when Jones threatened to fire any player who didn't stand "toe on the line" for the anthem.

Jones, though, had vowed to relax his stance before this season ... and he clearly kept that promise to his team this month.

"All in all," Jerry said, "I thought our team was very real, very genuine in the way it approached it."

Unclear how Cowboys players plan to handle the song going forward ... but seems Jones is fine with the demonstrations if others choose to join in.