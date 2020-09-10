KC Chiefs Display Social Justice Messages In End Zones ... For NFL Kickoff

Breaking News

The Kansas City Chiefs have painted social justice messages in both end zones at Arrowhead Stadium ... as the team gets ready to kick off the 2020 season.

The phrases -- "End Racism" and "It Takes All Of Us" -- will be displayed throughout end zones across the league this season ... and were revealed prior to the Chief's season opener against the Houston Texans.

It's all part of the NFL's social justice push that came after several players banded together to demand more action from the league.

Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham and more called on the NFL to do more for victims of police brutality and social injustice in a powerful video back in June.

Roger Goodell and the league later admitted they mishandled players' peaceful protests -- including Colin Kaepernick's kneeling demonstration -- in the wake of several high profile incidents of police brutality.

There are reports players form both the Chiefs and Texans will participate in a demonstration or decide to stay in the locker rooms during the national anthem before Thursday's game.