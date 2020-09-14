Steelers Hold 'Against Racism' Sign During Anthem, Several Giants Kneel On MNF

Breaking News

The Steelers came up with a unique way to show solidarity and send a message during the national anthem ... with players holding a sign saying, "Steelers Against Racism" before Monday Night Football.

There have been many different approaches throughout the league during the opening weekend ... with some teams electing to stay in the locker rooms while other teams had players kneel, lock arms or show other ways to demonstrate before games.

The Steelers revealed their decision before facing off with the NY Giants on Monday ... holding the long banner, which listed each player's hometowns.

The Giants were also present for the anthem, with roughly one-third of the team electing to kneel.