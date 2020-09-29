Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

9/29/2020 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 16
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this pigtail pip-squeak was making a new name for herself by acting in popular movies, she was just another runt in ribbons growing up in Miami, Florida.

This cute kid launched her career when she starred alongside the Academy Award-winning lead actor from a police driven drama set in Los Angeles. She has shown range for her comedic abilities as well as when she played Will Smith's love interest in an endearing romantic comedy.

Now, she is married -- with two daughters -- to one of Hollywood's hottest heartthrobs who she met on the set of one of her films.

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later