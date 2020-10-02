L.A. Dodgers Legend 'Sweet' Lou Johnson Dead at 86

Breaking News

"Sweet" Lou Johnson -- a key member of the L.A. Dodgers 1965 World Series team -- has died, the team announced. He was 86.

The former outfielder famously smacked a home run off Jim Kaat in Game 7 of the '65 World Series, giving the Dodgers what ended up being an insurmountable lead over the Minnesota Twins.

FYI, Sandy Koufax was pitching for the Dodgers that day.

Johnson only played with the Dodgers from '65 to '67 -- he also played with the Cubs, Angels, Braves and Indians during his 17 seasons in the big leagues.

But, after his playing career, he was a staple at Dodger Stadium -- doing PR work for the team. Super nice guy.

"Lou Johnson was such a positive inspiration at Dodger Stadium with our employees and our fans as well as throughout the community in the appearances he made on behalf of the organization," Dodgers President & CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement.

"Dodger fans will always remember his important home run in Game 7 of the 1965 World Series, when he was clapping his hands running around the bases.”

According to the Dodgers, Johnson got the nickname "Sweet Lou" back in '65 because "of his infectious smile and because he was always clapping his hands."

In total, Sweet Lou racked up 48 HRs and 232 RBIs in 677 games -- with a .248 batting average.

He also famously had the only Dodgers hit -- and scored the only Dodgers run -- in Sandy Koufax’s perfect game on Sept. 9, 1965 against the Chicago Cubs.

No word on cause of death. He's survived by his wife, Sarah, and their 3 children.