'Tiger King' Zookeepers Star in 'Insurance King' Ad With Todd Bridges

'Tiger King' Zookeepers Make Commercial Debut Todd Bridges Goes Exotic!!!
10/3/2020 12:50 AM PT
Here's a couple of Joe Exotic's former zookeepers making their first dive into commercials ... a hilarious 'Tiger King' spoof with Todd Bridges as their old boss!!!
Saff Saffery and John Reinke -- who were featured in 'Tiger King' and used to care for the big cats at Joe's GW Zoo -- star in the ad for Insurance King, opposite the "Diff'rent Strokes" star doing his best Exotic impression.
The 'Tiger King' references are everywhere ... from the tiger roars, to Todd dropping infamous Joe quotes and rocking his signature mullet. Oh, and eagle-eyed viewers will notice the Insurance Company logo, which usually features a lion, swapped out for a tiger wearing a crown.
As we first told you ... Saff and John reunited for the first time in 3 years this week in Rockford, IL, celebrating Carole Baskin's 'DWTS' exit and meeting Todd ahead of the commercial shoot.
Saff, John and Todd put in some serious work ... all told, they shot 5 different commercials for Insurance King, and they even took shots at Carole!
