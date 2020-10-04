Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden within this stretched out snap is an actor who has been nominated for five Golden Globes and two Academy Awards.

He is best known for starring in a 90's sitcom that lasted 6 seasons -- but this fresh, famous face has not only been featured on the small (and big) screen -- he has also been awarded for his producing and rapping, with four Grammy wins under his belt.

Use the clues above and put your celebrity skills to the test to see if you can name which star has been hiding in this warped photo!