Donald Trump's Personal 'Body Man' Tests Positive for COVID

Breaking News

One of the closest people to President Trump has tested positive for COVID ... his "body man."

Nick Luna serves as Trump's personal attendant and he too has the virus. Luna has been by Trump's side both at The White House and when the President travels. He's always close to the President -- think personal valet only a lot more involved in the day-to-day.

It gets complicated ... Luna married Cassidy Dumbauld this year. She's an assistant to Jared Kushner. Get the picture?

Luna now joins a growing list of the 27 White House-related coronavirus cases, which now includes Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Hope Hicks, Kellyanne Conway, Chris Christie, Sen Mike Lee, Sen Thom Tillis, Sen Ron Johnson, Ronna McDaniel, John Jenkins, Bill Stepien, and now Nick Luna.

As for Trump, his condition remains a mystery. The White House physician, Sean Conley, painted an inaccurate picture of Trump's condition, suggesting all was well, when in fact Trump was having trouble breathing Friday, had supplemental oxygen, had a fever and was rapidly going downhill when he was taken to Walter Reed.

Dr. Conley said Saturday night ... "President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis," adding, "This evening he completed his second dose of Remdesivir without complication. He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98% all day. He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about most the medical suite without difficulty. While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic. The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of Presidential duties."

Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2ZSat782qe — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 4, 2020 @IvankaTrump

The White House then released photos of Trump working in Walter Reed's Presidential Suite.

𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙉𝙆 𝙔𝙊𝙐 to all of the Great American Patriots who have come out tonight, in support of @realDonaldTrump at Walter Reed Medical Center. We’ll all get through this, TOGETHER! #MAGA🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/MkM1XWSpdQ — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 4, 2020 @DanScavino