Joey Chestnut Devours 12-Pound Walking Taco ... In 38 Minutes!!!

How does Joey Chestnut celebrate National Taco Day??

By crushing a MASSIVE, 12-pound walking taco in 38 minutes!!!

(IMPORTANT STORY NOTE -- a "walking taco" is essentially a bunch of taco ingredients stuffed inside of a chip bag. Good stuff)

The food G.O.A.T. would have been competing in the annual Pacific Park World Taco Eating Championship on Sunday if it weren't for COVID-19 ... but NOTHING can stop this dude from eating insane amounts of tacos on the food holiday.

So, Jaws took matters into his own hands and made a humongous walking taco in the comfort of his own kitchen ... and the list of ingredients is wild.

-- 2 pounds of chips

-- 3 pounds of ground beef

-- 2+ pounds of cheese

-- 1+ pound of salsa

-- 6+ avocados

-- onions and sour cream

-- Joey's signature green hatch and jalapeno sauce

Now, no meal is too big for Chestnut ... and the guy was even ENJOYING eating the giant concoction while only needing 38 minutes and some change to finish it.

FYI -- Joey guzzled 82 street-style carnitas tacos in 8 minutes to win last year's eating competition in Santa Monica ... but at least he was able to take his time this year.

As for how the dude celebrated the feat??

"... a beer, belly rub and nap."