Daymond John to Launch First Black Entrepreneurs Day

Daymond John is dropping knowledge and giving away money through a brand new venture he's cooking up, and he has a ton of celebs ready to inspire a new wave of entrepreneurs.

The "Shark Tank" star filled us in on his latest initiative called Black Entrepreneurs Day, telling us how folks can get $25,000 to help their small businesses.

It's pretty cool ... Daymond's got a dream team of celebs, who are also very successful business people. Shaquille O'Neal, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx and LL Cool J will be with him to share experiences and advice in a series of one-on-one conversations.

Daymond and co. will be streaming live for Black Entrepreneurs Day on Oct. 24 and you can tune in and take notes on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok.

Check out Tuesday's "TMZ Live" to see more from Daymond about how he put this huge event together -- and you can apply for one of the $25k grants starting today at blackentrepreneursday.com.