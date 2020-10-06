President Trump's Wax Figure Put in Quarantine

President Trump's in quarantine at the White House, and now his wax statue is getting a taste of what isolation feels like.

The President's wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Amsterdam is following in his footsteps, being put in quarantine after the real Prez and First Lady Melania both tested positive for COVID-19.

The famed wax museum is isolating Trump in the museum's front window, adding a blue and white surgical mask over his mouth and nose. So far, the mask has not been taken off, unlike the real Prez, and we can absolutely confirm ... the wax figure IS having trouble breathing.

One might say Madame Tussauds' POTUS is doing a better job conveying the risks of coronavirus to the public, than the actual President ... who continues to claim there's nothing to fear. The museum has placed huge caution signs and caution tape around Trump's wax statue.