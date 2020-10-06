White House Sanitizes the Hell Outta Press Room Amid COVID Outbreak

It's cleanup on EVERY aisle inside the White House press room these days with staffers in full HAZMAT gear to deal with the coronavirus hot spot.

Workers armed with sanitizing guns sprayed the bejeezus out of the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room Monday ... as President Trump was returning home ... to defiantly take his mask off right away, despite still being contagious.

Anyway, the press room ... talk about the hot zone! As you know, the President, his Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, 2 of her aides and 3 members of the press corps have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak follows the Supreme Court nomination event for Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden. Nearly a dozen people there ended up with COVID, like Trump ... who was hospitalized at Walter Reed.

Still, POTUS continues to downplay the gravity of the pandemic and suggest Americans live with it like it's the flu ... despite the fact it's resulted in tens of thousands more deaths, and Trump still appears to be having trouble breathing after 3 full days of the best medical care in the country.