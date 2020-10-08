Michigan Gov. Whitmer Says FBI Arrested Militia Group Trying to Kidnap and Possibly Kill Her

Play video content

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer just made a stunning revelation ... 13 members of 2 militia groups have been arrested for hatching a plot to kidnap and possibly kill her.

The Governor, who has been sharply critical of Donald Trump, said the FBI investigated and made the arrests.

She blames Trump for setting a violent tone that encourages right-wing groups to resort to violence.

Trump has gone after Governor Whitmer, sometimes not even referring to her by name but rather as "that woman." The 2 got into it over Trump's response to the coronavirus.

As you know ... Trump urged his supporters to "liberate" Michigan and a gaggle of his supporters showed up with guns at the State Capitol to make their point.