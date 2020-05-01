Trump Thinks Armed Michigan Protesters Are 'Very Good People'

President Trump has found another group of "very good people" ... the gun-toting right-wing extremists who stormed the Michigan statehouse to protest coronavirus restrictions.

Trump is strongly supporting the heavily-armed protesters ... he says they are very good, very angry people who deserve a seat at the table with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Mind you, Michigan does not meet the very same federal guidelines for reopening that the President and his coronavirus task force announced last month.

Trump tweeted out his support of the rifle-clad protesters and tried to shift the onus on Whitmer, saying ... "The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry."

POTUS added ... "They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal."

The protesters are up in arms over the fact Gov. Whitmer extended the state's emergency stay-at-home order until the end of May.

Of course, Trump started the battle cry for the "liberation" of several states -- including Michigan -- just hours after he laid out the federal guidelines. He, at least, said reopening should be done slowly and smartly ... based on data.

That's apparently out the window.

Multiple armed gunmen storm Michigan’s State House, State police are protecting @GovWhitmer and blocking the gunmen from gaining access to the house floor.



This is America in the age of Trump. pic.twitter.com/tLWR2bvjtR — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) April 30, 2020 @vote4robgill