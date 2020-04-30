Donald Trump Doesn't Wear a Mask, But His Wax Figure Does

President Trump finally coming around to the idea of wearing a face mask during a pandemic would be huge -- but a wax statue figured it out before he did.

The President's wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Berlin is sporting a new look amid the outbreak ... the famed wax museum has added a red mask protecting Trump's mouth and nose.

Of course, it's just wishful thinking on the part of Madame Tussauds ... while the CDC strongly recommends wearing masks and face coverings to slow the spread of the novel virus, POTUS has refused to get with the program.

There are some obvious benefits to wearing a face mask. Even though it's not a substitute for other defenses against COVID-19, like social distancing and hand washing, it's way easier than, say ... ingesting disinfectant.

There is a big update ... Trump's VP Mike Pence IS finally wearing a mask. He put one on Thursday while touring a General Motors plant.