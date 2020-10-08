NJ Devils Draft 13-Year-Old Fan Fighting Cystic Fibrosis, Welcome To Our Family!

Breaking News

The New Jersey Devils just made a dream come true for one of their biggest fans ... by selecting a 13-year-old with an honorary draft pick!!

Reilly Hoagland was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis -- a chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system -- at age 4 ... but has remained active on his local hockey team.

The team got wind of Reilly's love for the Devils ... and partnered with Make-A-Wish New Jersey to hook him up with an all-out party for his honorary introduction to the team.

Reilly got his own custom jersey ... and former players Bruce Driver and Grant Marshall and even the mascot all dropped by to visit!!

"On behalf of the New Jersey Devils organization, I would like to welcome you and your family to our family," Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said in a video message.

"I've heard a lot of amazing things about you, from your speed, your shot, your passion, your commitment — all the characteristics we value as a New Jersey Devil."

"I look forward to seeing you at the rink soon."

Current Devils star Travis Zajac added, "It’s great to have the addition of another New Jersey guy on the team."

"Congrats on your big day and see you at the Rock real soon.”

That's not all -- the team says it will host Reilly at a home game next season!!