Skate Champ Nyjah Huston Hits the Ramps with 11-Year-Old Make-A-Wish Kid

Nyjah Huston -- the #1 skateboarder in the world -- made an amazing wish come true for an 11-year-old shredder ... throwing the kid a private skate party and the pics are AWESOME!!!

The reigning Street League Skateboarding champ got word that a brave 11-year-old named Jaydon -- who's been battling a severe kidney disorder -- has been dreaming of skating with his hero, Nyjah.

In fact, we're told Jaydon -- who lives in Florida -- is a hardcore skate fanatic who watches skate videos of Nyjah almost every day!

So, the good people at the Make-A-Wish Foundation put the two in touch -- and Nyjah hooked up one of the coolest 1-on-1 skate sessions EVER!

Nyjah invited Jaydon to the famous The Berrics indoor skatepark in Los Angeles -- owned by pro skaters Steve Berra and Eric Koston -- where Huston personally hooked the kid up with dope shoes and gave him pointers on how to hit the ramps and grind rails.

AND, THAT'S NOT ALL!!!

Huston and Make-A-Wish also brought in a taco guy -- because Jaydon loves tacos -- and they mowed down all the food their stomachs could hold!

When the day was over, Jaydon didn't only leave with a super memorable experience ... Huston sent him packing with a boatload of signed gifts and Nike merch.