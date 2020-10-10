Chris Christie Released From Hospital a Week After COVID Diagnosis
10/10/2020 7:50 AM PT
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is out of the hospital, after spending a solid week in there after suffering COVID symptoms.
As you know, Christie tested positive for coronavirus after attending the Amy Coney Barrett event 2 weeks ago in the White House Rose Garden ... which sure looks like a super-spreader event.
Christie, who is a high-risk patient, said on Twitter, "I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week. "
The former Guv, who also spent time with Trump prepping him for the first debate, said he checked himself in because he was experiencing mild symptoms. It's unclear whether the symptoms flared up or subsided during his hospital stay.
