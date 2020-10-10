Chris Christie Released from Hospital ... A Week After COVID Diagnosis

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is out of the hospital, after spending a solid week in there after suffering COVID symptoms.

As you know, Christie tested positive for coronavirus after attending the Amy Coney Barrett event 2 weeks ago in the White House Rose Garden ... which sure looks like a super-spreader event.

I wonder why? Maybe Rose Garden superspreader event last weekend 🙄 pic.twitter.com/oN7odT8gOw — ChangeAbout (@ChangeAbout1) October 3, 2020 @ChangeAbout1

Christie, who is a high-risk patient, said on Twitter, "I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week. "