Protester Shot and Killed at Denver Rally, Security Guard Arrested

A protester was killed by a security guard Saturday and now the guard has been arrested.

It went down in Denver, where there were 2 rallies going on at the same time ... a patriots rally and a Black Lives Matter rally. A guy wearing a "Black Guns Matter" t-shirt began arguing with several men, including the man in the camo bucket hat who ended up getting shot.

tw: shooting death

Multiple armed right-wing extremists, including the now-dead guy, surround an unarmed #BLM protester to intimidate him.



Moments later, you hear the bear spray being deployed before the Pinkerton security guard fires a single shot, killing his assailant. pic.twitter.com/7OFhxyJ3Kz — Chad Loder (@chadloder) October 11, 2020 @chadloder

You see the argument get heated as the man in the camo hat walks out of frame. He encounters a security guard and according to reports, the guy may have maced the guard. That's when you hear a shot and see the man in the hat go down. He later died at a hospital.

It appears the victim was part of the Patriot's group. His t-shirt read, "BLM You're f***ing Right Bikers Lives Matter."

Turns out the guard works for a company that was hired by a local TV station that had been using security to protect its reporters who were covering the various protests.