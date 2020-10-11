Trump Supporter Throws Punches at Black Lives Matter Protesters

A Trump supporter went insane on a group of Black Lives Matter protesters ... throwing punches and knocking over tables.

It went down Saturday in Bakersfield ... cops were called to break up a violent confrontation, but it's clear from the video ... the BLM protesters were fighting with words but the Trumper had a different idea. He ripped up signs, threw punches and eventually knocked over the table.

The guy was so out of control some of the protesters tried to fight and subdue him, but he was way too big to control.