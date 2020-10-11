Trump Supporter Throws Punches at Black Lives Matter Protesters
MAGA Supporter Goes Wild on BLM Protesters
10/11/2020 8:27 AM PT
A Trump supporter went insane on a group of Black Lives Matter protesters ... throwing punches and knocking over tables.
THEY ARE THE TERRORISTS pic.twitter.com/sTxN5NUWEK— Erika Harris (@ErikaHa11772363) October 10, 2020 @ErikaHa11772363
It went down Saturday in Bakersfield ... cops were called to break up a violent confrontation, but it's clear from the video ... the BLM protesters were fighting with words but the Trumper had a different idea. He ripped up signs, threw punches and eventually knocked over the table.
The guy was so out of control some of the protesters tried to fight and subdue him, but he was way too big to control.
Cops are now on the hunt for a man standing 6-feet tall, weighing 350 lbs and sporting a beard. We're guessing it's that dude. We're told they're looking to arrest him for misdemeanor battery.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.