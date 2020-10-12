Joe Morgan Dead At 77, Legendary Baseball Player and Announcer

Breaking News

Cincinnati Reds legend Joe Morgan -- one of the best 2nd basemen ever who went on to become an MLB broadcasting star -- passed away on Monday. He was 77.

The Hall of Famer passed away Sunday at his home in Danville, CA. A family spokesperson says Morgan had been diagnosed with polyneuropathy -- a disease that affects the nerves.

Despite only standing 5'7" tall, Morgan was a force on the field -- racking up more than 2,500 hits during his 22 seasons in the big leagues.

Morgan made his MLB debut in 1963 and played until 1984 -- playing for 5 teams during his run including the Houston Colt .45s/Astros, SF Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics.

He's most famously known for winning 2 World Series titles with the "Big Red Machine" in Cincinnati in 1975 and 1976.

On top of the world titles, Morgan had a trophy case full of personal accolades -- 2-time National League MVP, 10 All-Star appearances, 5 Gold Gloves and 1 Silver Slugger.

His #8 was retired in Cincinnati in 1987. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 1990.

After his playing career, Morgan became a successful broadcaster -- calling MLB games for ABC Sports, NBC Sports and ESPN.

He was so popular, they used this voice in the MLB 2K video games.

The baseball world has lost several legends in recent months -- including Tom Seaver, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Whitey Ford.