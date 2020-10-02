Bob Gibson Dead at 84 After Cancer Battle, STL Cardinals Legend
10/2/2020 8:26 PM PT
Bob Gibson -- one of the greatest pitchers in MLB history -- has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
The St. Louis Cardinals legend passed away while in hospice care in Omaha, Nebraska ... according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Gibson had been in the hander fight for more than a year.
During his 17 seasons in Major League Baseball, Gibson was THE MAN!!!
A 2-time World Series champ. 2-time World Series MVP. 2 Cy Young awards. NL MVP in 1968.
He made the All-Star team 9 times! He was a 9-time Gold Glove winner.
He logged 3,117 strikeouts! 251 wins!!
RIDICULOUS, RIGHT?!!
Of course, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981 -- first ballot.
The Cardinals retired his #45 back in 1975 and put him in the franchise Hall of Fame in 2014. There's also a statue of Gibson in front of Busch Stadium.
He was also a MONSTER on the basketball court!! In fact, he had a brief stint with the Harlem Globertrotters back in the day!
RIP to one of the true all time greats.
