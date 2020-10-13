'Two and a Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell Dead at 77

Conchata Ferrell -- best known for playing Charlie Sheen's quick-witted housekeeper on "Two and a Half Men" -- has died.

The beloved actress reportedly died Tuesday around 12:30 PM, from complications following cardiac arrest. Conchata reportedly died peacefully surrounded by her family at Sherman Oaks Hospital.

We broke the story ... Conchata's husband, Arnie, told TMZ back in July she had been recently transferred to a long-term care facility after more than 4 weeks in ICU. She had initially landed in the hospital in May with an illness we were told was related to a near-fatal ailment she'd started battling in December 2019.

Conchata had gone into cardiac arrest in July, after checking herself in the hospital. She was on a respirator and dialysis and, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arnie couldn't visit her.

Besides becoming a staple on the hit CBS sitcom -- in which she appeared in every season -- Conchata also had tons of movie roles ... including in "Edward Scissorhands," "The Mask," "Mr. Deeds" and "Erin Brockovich" as Brenda, who worked inside Julia Roberts' office.