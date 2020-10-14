'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' House Hits Market

10/14/2020 12:50 AM PT
'Fast Times' House For Sale
CRMLS / Encino / Olga Safonoff

The house where Linda Barrett caught Brad Hamilton, uh, enjoying himself in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" is now up for sale ... but don't f***ing knock if ya ain't got a fat check.

The San Fernando Valley crib with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms has hit the market for the first time in 20 years. It's listed at a cool $739,999. Pretty modest for the L.A. market. It's also, obviously, famous for the classic, 'Fast Times' film ... including the famous backyard pool scene that was recently recreated -- via Zoom, of course -- by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

The 1,250-square-foot home -- in a neighborhood which is part of a prestigious school district -- recently underwent renovations that include a new roof, water heater, dual pane windows and French doors that lead to the backyard. The house also features hardwood floors, a secluded backyard with a private patio, 2 wooden decks and a newly plastered swimming pool ... Phoebe Cates in a red swimsuit not included.

Olga Safonoff of Pinnacle Estate Properties, Inc. holds the listing.

