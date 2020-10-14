'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' House Hits Market

The house where Linda Barrett caught Brad Hamilton, uh, enjoying himself in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" is now up for sale ... but don't f***ing knock if ya ain't got a fat check.

The San Fernando Valley crib with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms has hit the market for the first time in 20 years. It's listed at a cool $739,999. Pretty modest for the L.A. market. It's also, obviously, famous for the classic, 'Fast Times' film ... including the famous backyard pool scene that was recently recreated -- via Zoom, of course -- by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

The 1,250-square-foot home -- in a neighborhood which is part of a prestigious school district -- recently underwent renovations that include a new roof, water heater, dual pane windows and French doors that lead to the backyard. The house also features hardwood floors, a secluded backyard with a private patio, 2 wooden decks and a newly plastered swimming pool ... Phoebe Cates in a red swimsuit not included.