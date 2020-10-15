Alleged Shoplifter Flees with Death-Defying Leap off Ledge

An alleged shoplifter turned daredevil -- while making an apparent getaway with armfuls of merchandise, he intentionally plummeted from the ledge of a parking structure!!!

Ya gotta see the video ... the guy's hanging off the ledge and trying to shimmy around the structure -- while weighed down by allegedly stolen clothing -- when he suddenly decides to let go and fall a few stories.

You can see some of the items still had security tags on them, and even though a security guard thought he had him cornered -- this guy had a different idea. Watch the fall ... even though he landed in bushes, it's hardly a soft landing.

Still, the suspect who had allegedly just knocked off a Forever 21, not only survived, but managed to get up and start running away with his loot!!!