'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 4 Returns After Filming in Bubble

Exclusive

The coronavirus pandemic brought most TV and film production to a halt, but "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" is NOT one of them ... as the gang powered through in a bubble.

Pauly D, Vinny, Ronnie, JWOWW, Deena, Angelina and The Situation managed to shoot season 4 ... which will kick off on MTV with back-to-back episodes November 19. This season's unique in that it'll also include the cast's extended family members staying in the bubble with them. Hence the new title ... "Jersey Shore 'Bring the Family' Vacation."

We're told the entire cast and crew shot in Nevada, taking over an entire resort to create a good 'ol "Shore bubble." Production adhered to local, state and federal COVID-19 health and safety requirements to get it done.

It'll be interesting to see how season 4 plays out after the explosive ending from the previous season. True GTL-ers will remember Snookie apparently quit the show ... following Angelina's wedding drama and the so-called "speech heard 'round the world." Long story short, Snookie, Deena and JWOWW took shots at Angelina while toasting her ... AT HER WEDDING!!!

It seems season 4 will center around the guys trying to reunite the women of 'Jersey Shore.'