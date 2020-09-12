Ronnie Magro's Ex Jen Harley Makes Out with Chad Johnson in Vegas

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Here's a match made in heaven Sin City -- former 'Bachelorette' star Chad Johnson and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's baby mama, Jen Harley, have hooked up in Las Vegas ... and it's on video.

Chad -- the reality TV star turned aspiring porn mogul, who's sporting an appropriate mustache -- and Jen were all over each other Thursday night at JING ... in a scene that looked like it could be a teaser for an adult film.

The 2 threw masks and social distancing to the wind as they made out multiple times in front of friends and everyone else at the joint ... and Jen even gave Chad a lap dance.

As you can see.. they kept the PDA going outside the restaurant later on.

Strangely enough, we're told the 2 met through Ronnie ... Chad used to be buddies with the "Jersey Shore" star. Chad and Jen apparently hit it off recently at a lunch.

It's an interesting pairing for sure, but perhaps not surprising. Jen has had a volatile relationship with Ronnie for a few years now ... and Chad recently had a serious domestic issue with his ex-girlfriend as well.