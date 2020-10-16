Teofimo Lopez Says Vasyl Lomachenko Fight Is Personal, I'm Going to Hurt You

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Boxing star Teofimo Lopez says his feud with Vasyl Lomachenko is real and nasty -- and he'll have "bad intentions" when they step in the ring this weekend.

"This is just how I feel man, this definitely is personal to me -- it's a whole different mindset for me," Lopez tells TMZ Sports.

Lopez (15-0) vs. Loma (14-1) is one of the biggest fights of the year -- two superstars clashing at the height of their powers Saturday at The Bubble at the MGM Grand in Vegas.

23-year-old Lopez is the IBF lightweight champ. 32-year-old Loma is the WBC, WBA and WBO lightweight champ. All of the belts are on the line this weekend.

Lopez knows he's the betting underdog but tells us he likes it that way and advises anyone who knows anything about boxing to bet the house on him.

"If you know boxing, bet on Teofimo to win -- you making money, everybody goes home happy."

The beef between the two camps goes back years -- lots of trash talk -- and Lopez says he's been itching to settle things with violence.

"You can see it in my eyes, I don’t fear you -- and I don’t have no type of respect towards you … just be ready for a fight."

Lopez even took a shot at Loma for the quality of the opponents he's faced recently ... saying he hasn't taken on a real challenger in years.

"I don’t think you’ve had a real fight in a long time -- so let's see what you can do."